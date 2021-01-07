Menu
2008 Smart fortwo

128,770 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2008 Smart fortwo

2008 Smart fortwo

PANORAMIC SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFED

2008 Smart fortwo

PANORAMIC SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557139
  • Stock #: S0316
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X08K177679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SMART FORTWO, AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, Low Kms, Only 128,770Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, 416 728 0009. $4950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes And powertrain Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

