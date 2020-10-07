Menu
2008 Suzuki SX4

168,136 KM

Details Description

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

168,136KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5945181
  • Stock #: c20
  • VIN: js2yc412385100146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,136 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SUZUKI SX4, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 168,136Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, Selling As Is For $3450 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $$$, Not Inspected For Safety Yet, Just Arrived! CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

