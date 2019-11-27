Menu
2008 Toyota Camry

LE AUTO LOW KMS CERTIFIED 1 OWNER

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,692KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390932
  • Stock #: S0249
  • VIN: 4T1BK46K08U058760
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 TOYOTA CAMRY LE, 1 OWNER, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, LOW KMS, 157,692Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Very Well Maintained, Carfax Available, Good Tires, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included, Call 416 728 0009.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

