11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 TOYOTA CAMRY LE, 1 OWNER, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, LOW KMS, 157,692Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Very Well Maintained, Carfax Available, Good Tires, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes. CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included, Call 416 728 0009.
INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0