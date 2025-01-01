Menu
<p>NICE CLEAN SUV,AWD,LEATHER,DRIVES GOOD,AS IS SPECIAL $3500 CALL PAUL AT 416-543-8201</p>

2009 BMW X3

196,537 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW X3

2009 BMW X3

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,537KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBXPC934X9WJ24900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P525
  • Mileage 196,537 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN SUV,AWD,LEATHER,DRIVES GOOD,AS IS SPECIAL $3500 CALL PAUL AT 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2009 BMW X3