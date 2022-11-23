Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

156,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9398008
  VIN: 3d4gg57v89t192425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean SUV that drives good,7 passengers, carfax clean.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

