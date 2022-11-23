$5,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Journey
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9398008
- VIN: 3d4gg57v89t192425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
nice clean SUV that drives good,7 passengers, carfax clean.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
