Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

247,173 KM

Details Description

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

247,173KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6049317
  • Stock #: S0308
  • VIN: 2HGFA160X9H031660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,173 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2009 HONDA CIVIC EX-L, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 247,173Kms, Must Test Drive It, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, Winter Tires, $4750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes, call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2009 Toyota Corolla CE
 190,679 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 149,888 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 134,188 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory