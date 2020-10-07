Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Altima

159,791 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5891847
  • Stock #: S0287
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E49C196763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,791 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5S, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, low Kms, 159,791Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $4950 Not Certified, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 134,126 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX GDI
 167,778 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 189,050 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory