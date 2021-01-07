Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Versa

126,115 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

SL LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

SL LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

126,115KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6435112
  • Stock #: S0305
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E09L407078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0305
  • Mileage 126,115 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 NISSAN VERSA SL, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, LOW KMS, 126,115Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Comes w/ Winter And All Season Tires On Rims, $4950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 177,126 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 1 ...
 176,954 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX ...
 220,157 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory