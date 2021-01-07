+ taxes & licensing
416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
2009 NISSAN VERSA SL, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, LOW KMS, 126,115Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Comes w/ Winter And All Season Tires On Rims, 416 728 0009.
$4250 Uncertified.
OR
$4950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0