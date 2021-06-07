Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

190,613 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

LE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

190,613KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7213649
  • Stock #: S0333
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K49U327397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,613 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA CAMRY LE, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, keyless Entry Alarm, Very Well Maintained With Full Service Records, 190,600Kms, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, $4950. Certification Available For additional $695 And Inlcudes New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, Call 416 728 0009.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

