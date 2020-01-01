Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA S, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, ABS, Traction, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog lights, Spoiler, Skirt Pkg, Leather Wrap steering Wheel, 190,106kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Clean Car, $5750 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.



12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available, Call 416 728 0009.



Certification Available For Additional $695.



INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2012, BUT OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.



OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!



+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.