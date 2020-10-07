Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Corolla

190,679 KM

Details Description

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

190,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6009312
  • Stock #: S0293
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E79C165705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,679 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 190,679Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5450 Not Certified, $5950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New brakes, call 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2008 Suzuki SX4 Sedan
 168,136 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,769 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE B...
 189,460 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory