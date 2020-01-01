Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Corolla

190,688 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

190,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6301443
  • Stock #: S0293
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E99C165705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE, AUTO, A/C, CD, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 190,679Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified With 12 month Powertrain Warranty, $5450 o.b.o call 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2015 Ford Focus SE B...
 189,898 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 181,973 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord EX...
 246,138 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory