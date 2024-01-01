Menu
<p>very clean SUV, low km, certified, new tires, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201</p>

2010 BMW X3

170,100 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXPC7C44AWE53796

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,100 KM

very clean SUV, low km, certified, new tires, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2010 BMW X3