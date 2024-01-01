$4,995+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXPC7C44AWE53796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,100 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean SUV, low km, certified, new tires, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Synthetic Seats
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
