2010 Dodge Journey

259,777 KM

Details Description

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SE BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

259,777KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5776983
  • Stock #: c11
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB7AT243288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,777 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHEST OFFER TAKES IT! 2010 DODGE JOURNEY SE, 4 CYL, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Keyless Entry Alarm, Interior is Very Dirty And Will Need Cleaned Up, 259,777Kms, Drives Good Otherwise, Selling As Is $1800. CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

