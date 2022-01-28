Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Edge

173,210 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229891
  • Stock #: P141A
  • VIN: 2FMDK3KC0ABB60640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Houston Ford

2010 Ford Edge Limited
 173,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 11,751 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 12,601 KM
$52,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Houston Ford

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

Call Dealer

905-640-XXXX

(click to show)

905-640-4541

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory