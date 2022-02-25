$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2010 Ford Edge
2010 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8414538
- Stock #: p430
- VIN: 2fmdk4jcxabb69949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean vehicle, AWD, loaded, certified, carfax clean no accidents.
Vehicle Features
sel
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9