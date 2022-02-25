Menu
2010 Ford Edge

240,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414538
  • Stock #: p430
  • VIN: 2fmdk4jcxabb69949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean vehicle, AWD, loaded, certified, carfax clean no accidents.

Vehicle Features

sel
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

