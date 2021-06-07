Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

148,299 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT LEATHER LOW KMS 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT LEATHER LOW KMS 1 OWNER

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7237334
  • Stock #: S0330
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG8AKB86495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0330
  • Mileage 148,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Auto Starter, Clean In And Out, No Rust, No accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Low Kms, 148,299kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, $4950. Certification Available For Additional $695 And Inlcudes New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2013 Kia Rio EX POWE...
 146,810 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,635 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 123,295 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory