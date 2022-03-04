Menu
2010 Ford F-150

386,205 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

386,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534771
  • Stock #: 22R1345A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E82AFC26659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 386,205 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

