2010 Hyundai Elantra

181,387 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GL

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

181,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557029
  • Stock #: C31

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 181,387Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Very Clean, CALL 416 728 0009. $3500 UNCERTIFIED, Certification Available for Additional $695.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included with Certification.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

