2010 Hyundai Elantra

181,387 KM

Details Description

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

181,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6605684
  • Stock #: C31
  • VIN: KMHDU48D9AU956939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 181,387Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 2 Set Of Tires Winters And all Seasons With Original hubcaps, Comes Certified With Warranty, $4250 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009. 

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

