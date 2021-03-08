Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

181,387 KM

$3,988

GLS CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686393
  • Stock #: S0323
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD9AV956939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 181,387Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 2 Set Of Tires Winters And all Seasons With Original hubcaps In the Trunk, Comes Certified With Warranty, $3988. CALL 416 728 0009. 

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

