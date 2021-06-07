Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

190,635 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

190,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7213676
  • Stock #: S0336
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD5AU036365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0336
  • Mileage 190,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, AUX, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax , 190,635Kms, Drives Excellent, $3950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And PowerTrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

