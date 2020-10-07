+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
JUST ARRIVED! 2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Side Step Bars, 179,876Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6450 Comes Certified With New Brakes, call 416 728 0009.
