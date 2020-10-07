Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

179,876 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

179,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049299
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG6AH398999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Side Step Bars, 179,876Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5950 Not Certified Or $6450 Comes Certified With New Brakes, call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

