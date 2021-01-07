+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS SPORT, SUNROOF, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg, 181,128Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Certification Available for additional $995 And Will Come With New Brakes, CALL 416 728 0009.
$5450 UNCERTIFIED
OR
$6450 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, call 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
