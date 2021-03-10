+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS SPORT, SUNROOF, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg, 181,128Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Certification Available for additional Flat Rate of $995 And Will Come With New Brakes, And Warranty, $5450. CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
