Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,128 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE POWER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

181,128KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6700265
  • Stock #: S0302
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH398999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0302
  • Mileage 181,128 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS SPORT, SUNROOF, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg, 181,128Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Certification Available for additional Flat Rate of $995 And Will Come With New Brakes, And Warranty, $5450. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2008 Smart fortwo PA...
 128,770 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,387 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 177,350 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory