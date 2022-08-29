$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2010 Hyundai Sonata
2010 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
202,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9037921
- VIN: 5npet4ac7ah644127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,055 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice clean car, no accidents, loaded with ice cold air,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9