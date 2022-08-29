Menu
2010 Hyundai Sonata

202,055 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

GL

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9037921
  • VIN: 5npet4ac7ah644127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,055 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean car, no accidents, loaded with ice cold air,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

