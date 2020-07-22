+ taxes & licensing
416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2010 KIA FORTE EX KOUP, 1 OWNER, AUTO, A/C, CD, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM, 229,379Kms, DRIVES VERY GOOD BUT THERE IS SOME TICKING NOISE IN THE MOTOR, ENGINE OIL LOOKS BLACK AND DIRTY, STILL DRIVEABLE OTHEWISE, STARTS AND RUNS, COMES WITH WINTERS AND ALL SEASON TIRES, SOLD AS IS $2500 OR BEST OFFER, CALL 416 728 0009.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0