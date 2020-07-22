Menu
2010 Kia Forte

229,379 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

EX Koup

2010 Kia Forte

EX Koup

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

229,379KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569065
  • Stock #: S0269
  • VIN: KNAFU6A25A5265211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,379 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 KIA FORTE EX KOUP, 1 OWNER, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 229,379Kms, DRIVES VERY GOOD, But there Is some Ticking Noise From The Engine, But Still Drives, Starts And Runs, Comes With 2 Set Of Tires (Winters And All seasons) SOLD AS IS $2450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

Vehicle Can Be Certified For Additional $$$. call 416 728 0009.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

