This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2010 KIA FORTE EX KOUP, 1 OWNER, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 229,379Kms, DRIVES VERY GOOD, But there Is some Ticking Noise From The Engine, But Still Drives, Starts And Runs, Comes With 2 Set Of Tires (Winters And All seasons) Ii Is Very Dirty Inside And Will Need Cleaning up, SOLD AS IS $2450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.
