2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,718KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607445
  • Stock #: S0244
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1352158
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

1 OWNER, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean CarFax, Very Well Maintained w/ Service Records, 204,718Kms, Drives Excellent, $3950 Call 416 728 0009.


Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Available

