2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $800
2010 MAZDA 3 GS, 1 Owner, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, REMOTE STARTER, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, No Accident Claims, Clean CarFax With service records, 205,597Kms, Drives Excellent, Very Well Maintained, $3950 Not Certified, $4750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And New Tires All Around With Warranty, Call 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
