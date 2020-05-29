2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

1 OWNER

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

  • 205,597KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092382
  • Stock #: S0244
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1852157
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $800

2010 MAZDA 3 GS, 1 Owner, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, REMOTE STARTER, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, No Accident Claims, Clean CarFax With service records, 205,597Kms, Drives Excellent, Very Well Maintained, $3950 Not Certified, $4750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And New Tires All Around With Warranty, Call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

