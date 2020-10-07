2010 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
2010 MAZDA 3 GX, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 181,470Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, Currently On Winter Tires, $4950 Not Certified, $5750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
