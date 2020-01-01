Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

181,973 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GX

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

181,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289401
  • Stock #: S0290
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF5A1385769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA 3 GX, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 181,973Kms, Drives Very Good, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, Winter Tires, $3950 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $695 And Will Come With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
416-728-0009

