2010 Mazda MAZDA3

262,088 KM

Details Description

$2,950

$2,950

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,950

262,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6939976
  • Stock #: S0327
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF2A1145206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0327
  • Mileage 262,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA 3 GS, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 262,088Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $2950 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $495 And Will Include New Brakes And 1 Year Unlimited km Powertrain Warranty, Call 416 728 0009. 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

