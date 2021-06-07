Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

262,688 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

262,688KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7237337
  • Stock #: S0327
  • VIN: JM1BL15F2A1148205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0327
  • Mileage 262,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA 3 GS, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 262,688Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $2450. Certification Available For Additional $695 And Will Include New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, Call 416 728 0009. 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2013 Kia Rio EX POWE...
 146,810 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,635 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 123,295 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory