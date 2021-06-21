Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

264,688 KM

Details Description Features

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

264,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7512102
  • Stock #: S0327
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF2A1245205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA MAZDA 3 GS, 4 Door, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 264,688Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT,  No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $2950. Certification Available For Additional $695 And Will Include New brakes And 1 year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included With Certification.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

