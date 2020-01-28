2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 MAZDA 5 GS, HATCH, 6 PASSENGER, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean CarFax, 151,356Kms, Drives Excellent, Comes Certified $5450 O.B.O. Call 416 728 0009.

Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included And Includes New Brakes.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

