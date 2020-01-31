Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SL, Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, 190,451Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes w/ Winters And All Season Tires w/ Alloy Wheels, Comes Certified With New Brakes, $6450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.





Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For Additional $495 And Includes New Brakes.





OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!





+ H.S.T And Licensing.