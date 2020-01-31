Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,451KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627041
  • Stock #: S0252
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP7AC115770
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SL, Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, 190,451Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes w/ Winters And All Season Tires w/ Alloy Wheels, Comes Certified With New Brakes, $6450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.


Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For Additional $495 And Includes New Brakes.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 151,376 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 204,718 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Legacy 2...
 200,980 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Send A Message