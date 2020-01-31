11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SL, Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, 190,451Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes w/ Winters And All Season Tires w/ Alloy Wheels, Comes Certified With New Brakes, $6450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.
Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For Additional $495 And Includes New Brakes.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
