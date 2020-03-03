Menu
2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CERTIFIED

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,504KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4728576
  • Stock #: S0234
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV4AW139926
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 NISSAN ROGUE SL, AWD, 1 Owner, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 188,504kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, CarFAX Available, Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Comes Certified $5950 O.B.O. Call 416 728 0009.

 

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

