Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD 1 OWNER

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,504KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5003133
  • Stock #: S0234
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV4AW139928
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

2010 NISSAN ROGUE SL, AWD, 1 Owner, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 188,504kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, CarFAX Available, Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, $5450 Not Certified, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, Call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2011 Kia Forte EX CE...
 156,650 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 205,597 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 201,186 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory