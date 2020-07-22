Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

152,009 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

SE-R SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION

2010 Nissan Sentra

SE-R SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5612430
  Stock #: S0278
  VIN: 3N1BB6AP5AL704817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,009 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2010 NISSAN SENTRA SE-R, NAVI, BACK UP CAMERA, Power Sunroof, AUTO, AC, CD, USB, AUX IN, Paddle Shifter, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Heated seats, 152,009Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power Train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

