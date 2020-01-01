Menu
2010 Subaru Legacy

2.5i 1 OWNER AWD

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,188KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4423629
  • Stock #: S0230
  • VIN: 4S3BMHB61A3229350
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2010 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5i, 1 Owner, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, 200,188kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Needs Brakes And Tires, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $4950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available, Call 416 728 0009.

Certification Available For Additional $695.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2012, BUT OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

