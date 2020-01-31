Menu
2010 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Limited Pkg AWD

2010 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Limited Pkg AWD

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,980KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4627068
  • Stock #: S0230
  • VIN: 4S3BMHB61A3229350
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2010 SUBARU LEGACY, 1 Owner, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, No Rust, No Accident Claims, 200,980kms, Drives Excellent, Clean Carfax, $4950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.


Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

