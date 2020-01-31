Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2010 SUBARU LEGACY, 1 Owner, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, No Rust, No Accident Claims, 200,980kms, Drives Excellent, Clean Carfax, $4950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.





Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.





+ H.S.T And Licensing.