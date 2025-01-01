Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>very clean vehicle,loaded,certified,call paul at 416-543-8201</p>

2011 Audi Q5

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Audi Q5

Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12103495

2011 Audi Q5

Premium Plus

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1737147935
  2. 1737147958
  3. 1737147989
  4. 1737148013
  5. 1737148034
  6. 1737148055
  7. 1737148078
  8. 1737148098
  9. 1737148119
  10. 1737148139
  11. 1737148158
  12. 1737148171
  13. 1737148186
  14. 1737148208
  15. 1737148228
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wa1vfcfp8ba089026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour broun
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean vehicle,loaded,certified,call paul at 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Packages

premium plus

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Stouffville, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 208,926 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester for sale in Stouffville, ON
2010 Subaru Forester 200,450 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Forester white for sale in Stouffville, ON
2009 Subaru Forester white 180,666 KM SOLD

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2011 Audi Q5