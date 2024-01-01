Menu
<p>NICE CLEAN CAR,DRIVES GOOD,ICE COLD IAIR,AWD,ALL WEATHER TIRES,GOOD KM,JUST CAME IN AS IS SPECIAL,CALL PAUL 416-543-8201</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

215,193 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,193KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPK7C54BF086581

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,193 KM

NICE CLEAN CAR,DRIVES GOOD,ICE COLD IAIR,AWD,ALL WEATHER TIRES,GOOD KM,JUST CAME IN AS IS SPECIAL,CALL PAUL 416-543-8201

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2011 BMW 3 Series