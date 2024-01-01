$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Buick Enclave
2011 Buick Enclave
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5gakvced3bj231514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
nice clean full size SUV,loaded,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
