<p>nice clean full size SUV,loaded,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,</p>

2011 Buick Enclave

261,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5gakvced3bj231514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean full size SUV,loaded,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2011 Buick Enclave