$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
209,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S98B7133935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,500 KM
Vehicle Description
nice car. drives great, cold a/c, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Chevrolet Cruze