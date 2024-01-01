Menu
<p>nice car. drives great, cold a/c, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

209,500 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
209,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S98B7133935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,500 KM

Vehicle Description

nice car. drives great, cold a/c, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, carfax clean no accidents, call Paul 416-543-8201.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

