Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR 2LT
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8973928
- Stock #: p456
- VIN: 2cnalpec3b6414709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice clean SUV,clean carfax no accidents,nicely equipped,certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
