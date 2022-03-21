Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

188,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

FWD 4DR 2LT

FWD 4DR 2LT

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973928
  • Stock #: p456
  • VIN: 2cnalpec3b6414709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean SUV,clean carfax no accidents,nicely equipped,certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

